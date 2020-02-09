13,927 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.88 and a 12-month high of $145.72. The firm has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

