$152.67 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report $152.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.80 million and the highest is $155.54 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $143.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year sales of $535.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $532.80 million to $538.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $618.76 million, with estimates ranging from $617.02 million to $620.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

WTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

NYSE WTI opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $571.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 137,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 897.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 113,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $930,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

