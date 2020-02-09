$189.35 Million in Sales Expected for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) will report $189.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.29 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $192.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year sales of $770.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $766.75 million to $773.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $802.61 million, with estimates ranging from $800.58 million to $804.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.37 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.