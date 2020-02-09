$197.75 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post sales of $197.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.00 million and the lowest is $195.77 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $164.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $730.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $728.17 million to $731.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $824.43 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $857.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,640.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $374,513.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,857 shares of company stock worth $1,227,860 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 270.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 109,631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 163,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 218,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,106 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

