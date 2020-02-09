1irstcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $88,444.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00012327 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $88,444.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00510866 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006523 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,151 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

