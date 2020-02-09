1SG (1SG) Price Tops $4.30 on Exchanges

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded up 82.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. 1SG has a total market capitalization of $9.39 million and $186.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1SG token can now be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00042594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Kryptono, OEX and BitMart. Over the last week, 1SG has traded up 500.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1SG alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00398164 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009990 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012671 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001568 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG (CRYPTO:1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,184,790 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. The official website for 1SG is 1.sg. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, BitMart, P2PB2B and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.