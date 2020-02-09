1World Price Tops $0.38 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. 1World has a total market cap of $9.44 million and $10,710.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1World has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.64 or 0.03389840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00234961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00033040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00136722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About 1World

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,656,341 tokens. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

1World Token Trading

1World can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.