$2.05 EPS Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $71.06. 546,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,400. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,772,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,218,000 after purchasing an additional 177,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

