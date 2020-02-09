$2.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report earnings per share of $2.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.70. Celanese reported earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.06 to $13.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price target on Celanese and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.71.

NYSE CE traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $108.59. 641,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,297. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.45. Celanese has a 52-week low of $94.56 and a 52-week high of $128.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth about $50,862,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 54.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after purchasing an additional 197,107 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $15,965,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth approximately $12,510,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

