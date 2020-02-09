20,210 Shares in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,439,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,983 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after purchasing an additional 799,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,483,000 after purchasing an additional 642,897 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,051,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after purchasing an additional 533,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 910,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,097,000 after purchasing an additional 489,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $97.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.38 and a 52-week high of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

