210,084 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 210,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,000. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 123.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 46,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $323,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $1,733,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.11. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $50.29.

