$229.50 Million in Sales Expected for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) will post sales of $229.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tallgrass Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.60 million and the highest is $245.40 million. Tallgrass Energy reported sales of $220.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will report full year sales of $865.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $849.20 million to $881.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $886.40 million, with estimates ranging from $786.20 million to $986.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tallgrass Energy.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in Tallgrass Energy by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 509,108 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 123.9% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 459,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 254,230 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGE opened at $22.29 on Friday. Tallgrass Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tallgrass Energy (TGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.