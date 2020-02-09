$235.16 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report $235.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.16 million and the lowest is $221.51 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $167.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $715.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $704.22 million to $720.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $888.12 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STNG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of STNG opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $174,000. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $829,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

