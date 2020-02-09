$240.92 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post $240.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.44 million and the highest is $245.00 million. Exelixis reported sales of $228.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $967.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $962.37 million to $972.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $881.95 million, with estimates ranging from $853.60 million to $911.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelixis.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.73.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

In other Exelixis news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,639 shares of company stock worth $6,915,104. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,061,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,912,000 after buying an additional 611,170 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,398,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,497,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after buying an additional 324,174 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $5,477,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 296,696 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

