24,917 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,917 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in MasTec by 4.4% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in MasTec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MasTec by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ opened at $56.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 target price on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

