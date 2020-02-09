24,925 Shares in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Safehold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 28.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Safehold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $2,237,400.00. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 185,850 shares of company stock worth $8,598,202. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

SAFE opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.42. Safehold Inc has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Safehold’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

