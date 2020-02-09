260,033 Shares in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Acquired by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 260,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,000. Nanometrics makes up approximately 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Nanometrics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NANO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nanometrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NANO traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. 670,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,425. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $954.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.64. Nanometrics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

