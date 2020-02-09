26,361 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,361 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of PROS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PROS by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PROS by 251.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,745 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in PROS during the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of PROS by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,595,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,993 shares of company stock worth $1,040,681 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.45. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.06.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

