$273.82 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to announce $273.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.19 million to $279.75 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $323.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PDS shares. Scotiabank raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 39,385 shares in the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $343.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.46. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

