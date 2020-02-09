273,641 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Purchased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 273,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,483,000. Advanced Energy Industries makes up 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.71% of Advanced Energy Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEIS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AEIS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

AEIS stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.02. 234,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $77.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

