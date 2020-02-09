$281.83 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) to announce $281.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $274.60 million and the highest is $285.54 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $277.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Citigroup cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

REG stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 636.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.