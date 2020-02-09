$285.61 Million in Sales Expected for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) to post $285.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.83 million and the lowest is $282.40 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH reported sales of $294.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.21 million.

A number of analysts have commented on SSW shares. TheStreet raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of SSW opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 163.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 83,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

