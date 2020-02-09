$290.97 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) will report $290.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $299.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.00 million. Ingevity posted sales of $276.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

NYSE NGVT opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $62.53 and a twelve month high of $120.41. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average is $84.70.

In other news, CFO John C. Fortson bought 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,105. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

