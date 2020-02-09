29,737 Shares in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAN. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 1,112.7% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Anaplan by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anaplan by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 411,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 110,999 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $272,372.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,723,168.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,747 shares of company stock worth $12,979,251. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAN. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72. Anaplan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

