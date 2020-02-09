$3.40 EPS Expected for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43. Essex Property Trust posted earnings per share of $3.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $14.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.51 to $15.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.77.

In related news, COO John F. Burkart sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.01, for a total transaction of $515,032.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total transaction of $1,376,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,273 shares of company stock worth $4,131,375. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 29,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,873,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,122,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS stock opened at $314.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.74. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $271.58 and a 52 week high of $334.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

