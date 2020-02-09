$3.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) to announce earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.61. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $3.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year earnings of $11.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.92 to $12.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.74 to $13.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.70.

ULTA opened at $295.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.39.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

