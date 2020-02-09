$3.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings of $3.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $3.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $18.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.19 to $20.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $23.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.13 to $25.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $864.22 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $578.61 and a one year high of $893.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $859.02 and its 200 day moving average is $818.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at about $22,640,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

