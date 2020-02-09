-$3.81 EPS Expected for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report earnings per share of ($3.81) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.02). bluebird bio posted earnings per share of ($2.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year earnings of ($13.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.38) to ($11.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($15.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.37) to ($12.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow bluebird bio.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 target price on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $56,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $597,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,727 shares of company stock worth $1,242,889 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLUE. State Street Corp increased its stake in bluebird bio by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,488,000 after acquiring an additional 216,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,462,000 after acquiring an additional 145,519 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in bluebird bio by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,703,000 after acquiring an additional 127,834 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 90,546 shares during the period.

BLUE opened at $88.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.44. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $71.42 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.56.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

