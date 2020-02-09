312,984 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 312,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,103,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,102,413. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

BX stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

