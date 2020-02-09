32,567 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,248. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.02 and a fifty-two week high of $187.62.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

