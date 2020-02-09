33,095 Shares in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $742,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 349,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 112,204 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. CIT Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

In other news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany purchased 30,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett purchased 14,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 48,600 shares of company stock worth $1,215,000. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

