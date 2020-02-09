$336.43 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) to announce $336.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $335.70 million. Twilio posted sales of $233.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.26.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,953 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $192,292.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $102,522,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,202,000 after purchasing an additional 215,976 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,405,000 after purchasing an additional 215,211 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 764,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,014,000 after purchasing an additional 179,808 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,558,000 after purchasing an additional 125,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.42 and a 200 day moving average of $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.03. Twilio has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $151.00.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

