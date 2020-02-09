34,955 Shares in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 802.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 694.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.36. Nutanix Inc has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $54.68.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 87,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $3,082,058.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $311,856.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 490,391 shares of company stock valued at $16,671,854. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. OTR Global upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

