$37.36 Million in Sales Expected for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to report sales of $37.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.71 million to $38.00 million. Hoegh LNG Partners reported sales of $37.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $143.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.60 million to $144.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $143.99 million, with estimates ranging from $139.97 million to $148.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.93 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 34.64%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HMLP. Barclays set a $17.00 price target on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,623 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.15. Hoegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.70%.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

