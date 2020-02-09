$407.46 Million in Sales Expected for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will post $407.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $418.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $396.80 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $173.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $352.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,950,000 after buying an additional 538,363 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,896,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,771,000 after buying an additional 436,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,385,000 after purchasing an additional 886,344 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,271,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 400.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.76. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 557.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.27.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

