$412.17 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce sales of $412.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $403.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.12 million. Euronav reported sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $972.54 million, with estimates ranging from $849.43 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.27 million. Euronav had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

EURN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Euronav by 1,015.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 496,046 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 3,562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 356,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Euronav by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,687,000 after buying an additional 2,114,494 shares during the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.07. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

