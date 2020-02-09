41,605 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.19. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $93.17.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

