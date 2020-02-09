42,319 Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 84.50, a current ratio of 84.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

