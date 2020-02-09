468,595 Shares in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 468,595 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $16,448,000. First Financial Bankshares comprises about 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Financial Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 96.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 60,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 23.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 101.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,300 shares of company stock worth $359,608 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. 265,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,071. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

