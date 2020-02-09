47,911 Shares in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,911 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,278,457. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,183 shares of company stock worth $5,776,453 over the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.