$49.48 Million in Sales Expected for AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) to post sales of $49.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaVenture’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.63 million and the highest is $50.10 million. AquaVenture posted sales of $41.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaVenture will report full year sales of $200.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.52 million to $201.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $209.43 million, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $211.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AquaVenture.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. AquaVenture’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

WAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley cut AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.10 in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James downgraded AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Roth Capital lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAAS. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AquaVenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,490,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 140.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 615,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 359,578 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the third quarter worth $3,051,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 87.9% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAAS stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. AquaVenture has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $856.97 million, a PE ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.04.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

