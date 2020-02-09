52,300 Shares in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Altice USA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.76.

In related news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker sold 12,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $345,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $27.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.81. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

