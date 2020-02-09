$56.21 Million in Sales Expected for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report $56.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $56.33 million. Everbridge posted sales of $41.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $199.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $200.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $256.48 million, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $263.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Everbridge.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $265,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,851 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,301. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 591,681 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 858,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,794,000 after purchasing an additional 212,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $92.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $104.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

