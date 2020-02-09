57,616 Shares in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,616 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,555,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $483,746,000 after acquiring an additional 761,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,245 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 10.9% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 2,017,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,317,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 49.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,981 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after acquiring an additional 572,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NBL stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $28.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, CEO David L. Stover purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

