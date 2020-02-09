5,783 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.80. 930,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,524. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $180.29 and a 12-month high of $210.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.34.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

