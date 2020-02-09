58,172 Shares in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Telephone & Data Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,029,000 after acquiring an additional 227,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,207,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,760,000 after acquiring an additional 84,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after acquiring an additional 199,501 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 361,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 207,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $24.07 on Friday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $37.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.03.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

