$6.50 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce sales of $6.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $8.24 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $30.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.35 million to $32.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $44.15 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $114.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $241.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.63.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $224.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.18 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.89. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $257.96.

In other news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. bought 40,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.00 per share, with a total value of $7,359,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,565 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 113,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,913 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,163,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

