$618.68 Million in Sales Expected for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) will post $618.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $626.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $612.30 million. Valvoline reported sales of $591.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVV opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.