$68.78 Million in Sales Expected for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will report sales of $68.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for InVitae’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.60 million and the highest is $70.78 million. InVitae posted sales of $45.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year sales of $216.20 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $319.57 million, with estimates ranging from $307.27 million to $333.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $56.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $66,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,788 shares of company stock valued at $101,358. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 1,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVTA opened at $22.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

