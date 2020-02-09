722,978 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 722,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,921,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $341,784,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $320,756,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $139,703,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $129,753,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $130,097,000.

PEAK stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

